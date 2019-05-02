Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
Chambersburg - Janet M. Kohler, 95, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 15, 1923 in Shippensburg, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Reed Shughart. Her beloved husband, Hughie E. Kohler, preceded her in death in 1975.

Janet was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Brethren Church. She was employed as a seamstress at the Stanley Co., which later became J. Schoeneman Inc., until her retirement after 45 years of service. She loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with them. She also enjoyed collecting tea pots, watching online auctions and doing word search puzzles.

She is survived by her daughter, Tressa Elter and husband Brad of Chambersburg; four grandchildren, Patricia Kelly and husband Patrick of Chambersburg, Pamela Bollinger and husband Tommy of Chambersburg, Thomas Kohler and wife Pamela of Chambersburg, and Kristen Coover of Fayetteville; eight great grandchildren, Joshua, Russell, Matt, Colby, Victoria, McKayla, Dennis and Jacob; two great-great grandchildren, Bryce and Sloan; her sister Jean Watson of Shippensburg; numerous nieces and nephews; her very close friend, Frank Young; and her cat, Garrett. In addition to her parents and husband, Janet was preceded in death by her son, Thomas E. Kohler; daughter-in-law, Shirley Kohler; and seven siblings, Helen, Hazel, Betty, Mary Ann, Herman, Harry and Evelyn.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 6, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Garry Culler will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. There will be a viewing for immediate family one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Pleasant United Brethren Church, 2509 Black Gap Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on May 2, 2019
