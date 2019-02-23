|
Janet Mackey
Chambersburg - Janet C. Mackey, 68, Chambersburg, passed away February 20, 2019, following a lengthy illness, at Falling Spring Nursing Center, Chambersburg.
Born June 13, 1950 at Clinton, Iowa, she was a daughter of the late Glenn and Betty Keyser Lininger, Sr.
Janet had worked from 1967 to 1983 at the former U Wanna Wash Dress Factory of Ft. Loudon. Her interests included bowling, word search, latch hook, cooking, baking, and game shows.
She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Chambersburg and ARC Group.
Surviving family include a daughter, Amanda Lynn Mackey, of Chambersburg, a brother, Glenn (Valerie) Lininger, Jr., of Chambersburg, a sister, Kami Lininger, of Ft. Loudon, three siblings, Fred Leab, of Three Springs, Gene Gress, of St. Thomas, Patty Youse, of McConnellsburg, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Mackey, who died October 1, 1999, and her biological parents, Earl and Mary Jane Rosenberry Leab.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Monday February 25, 2019 at Lininger-Fries Funeral Home Inc., Mercersburg, with Pastor Dan McClintock officiating. Burial at Spring Grove Cemetery, Lemasters.
Visitation one hour prior to the service Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Franklin County, LLC, 2257 McDowell Road, St. Thomas, PA 17252.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 23, 2019