Janet May Perry
Chambersburg - Janet May Perry, 91, formerly of St. Thomas, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, October 26, 2020 at The Shook Home in Chambersburg. Born November 21, 1928 in Lurgan, PA, she was a daughter of the late Joseph M. and Ruth Stouffer Paxton. Mrs. Perry was a 1946 graduate of the Shippensburg High School. Early in her life she had worked at the former Stanley Company. She later retired after more than 30 years with Sears in Chambersburg. She was a member of King Street United Brethren Church and a former member of the Lurgan United Brethren Church. She had been an active member of the American Business Women's Association and was a talented seamstress. Two of her fondest memories were of her grandfather taking her to school in Lurgan in a one horse open sleigh and riding her horse to school on her thirteenth birthday. Her husband, Glen R. Perry, Sr., whom she married May 17, 1947, preceded her in death on December 10, 2012.
She is survived by two sons, Glen R. Perry, Jr. and wife Diane of Chambersburg, PA and Ronald L. Perry and wife Kathleen of Cranberry Twp., PA; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Joan Wolfgang and husband Larry of Chambersburg, Winifred Reed of Fayetteville, and Anna Mary Diehl of Shippensburg. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty R. Highlands on October 14, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, October 29, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Adam Leeper will officiate. Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from Noon-1:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Shook Home (please note on the memo line - in memory of Janet Perry), 55 South Second Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
