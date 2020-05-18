|
|
Janet Steck
Chambersburg - 1927-2020
Janet Steck, age 93 of Chambersburg, PA died Monday, May 18, 2020 in the Chambersburg, Hospital. She was a resident of the Shook Home.
Born April 24, 1927 in Amberson, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Helen Stewart (Shoemaker) of Spring Run.
Janet worked at Howard Johnson restaurant in Willow Hill on the PA turnpike and Elliott's restaurant till she retired. She was a member of the Upper Path Valley Presbyterian Church in Spring Run. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking and gardening at her home in Willow Hill.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her loving husband Stanley (Byrd) Steck after 53 years of marriage. Surviving family are three daughters, Sandy Rosenberry (husband Gary) of Fannettsburg, Teresa Roberts (husband Greg) of Chambersburg and Tina Steck of Chambersburg; 3 grandchildren, Stacey Brady (husband Larry) of Willow Hill, Troy Rosenberry (wife Sue) of Fannettsburg and Justin Roberts of Warrington; four great grandchildren, Sawyer, Brady, Christopher and Katlynn Rosenberry.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cremation Society of Pennsylvania. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Public Opinion from May 18 to May 20, 2020