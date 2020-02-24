|
|
Janice A. Showalter
Chambersurg - Janice Ann Showalter, 89, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. She was born, January 25, 1931 in Shady Grove, PA, the daughter of the late J. Earl and Ruby (Stine) Showalter. She was a graduate of : 1949 - Greencastle High School, 1950-Waynesboro Business College, 1955-Maryland Secretarial School, attended Wilson College and then graduated from Shippensburg State College with a B.S. in 1963 and Masters in 1965. From 1955-1960, she worked in the Medical Records at the Chambersburg Hospital, in 1965 she began teaching English in the Chambersburg Area School District. Janice was an active member of Grace United Church of Christ in Greencastle where she served on Consistory and taught Sunday School for many years. Janice touched the lives of many people and is survived by family and very close friends. She will be greatly missed by the Harrison family as well as countless others. A Memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Sellers Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Rebok officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020