Janice B. McMullen
Fannettsburg - Janice B. McMullen, 88, of Fannettsburg, PA., passed away October 30, 2020 in the Fulton County Medical Center, McConnellsburg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl N. McMullen in August 2019.
Born October 18, 1932, in Richmond Furnace, she was a daughter of the late Roy W. and Zelda (Gehr) Bricker. She graduated from Metal Twp. Vocational High School in 1950 and for many years worked as a waitress and manager at the former Path Valley Howard Johnson's on the PA Turnpike. For over 30 years she and her son, Alan, operated the former McMullen's General Store in Fannettsburg.
She was a long time member of the Lower Path Valley Presbyterian Church, Fannettsburg and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 232, Dry Run. Mrs. McMullen was a 62 year member of the Martha Custis Chapter 342, Order of the Eastern Star in Chambersburg and a life member of the Metal Twp. Fire & Ambulance Co.
Surviving are two sons, Alan R. McMullen and Thomas McMullen (Wilma) of Fannettsburg, two grandchildren, Elizabeth Gordon (Blaine) and Luke McMullen (Kaitha) and a great grandson, Brantley Gordon, a sister, Elaine Hall, of Fannettsburg and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter and Robert Bricker.
The family would like to publicly say thank you to the Doctors and Nurses of the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg for all their help with our mother's recent illness and to all her caregivers here at home.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her service Wed., Nov. 4, 2020 at 11 A.M. in the Lower Path Valley Presbyterian Church, Fannettsburg. Viewing Tues. 6 to 8 P.M. in the Agett-Lakjer Funeral Home, 18875 Main St., Dry Run, PA and at church Wed. 10 to 11 A.M. prior to the service. Interment Lower Path Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Lower Path Valley Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 406, Fannettsburg, PA 17221; Metal Twp. Fire & Ambulance Co., P.O. Box 185, Fannettsburg, PA 17221 or Spirit Trust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Masks are preferred and social distancing is encouraged. www.agettlakjer.com