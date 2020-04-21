|
Janice Bashor
Chambersburg - Janice Lee Bashor, 75, of Chambersburg passed away at home early in the morning on April 17, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on April 30, 1944 in Durango Colorado, the daughter of Alva and Katherine (Bottom) Short. Janice attended two years of college and worked for the Engineering Department at Colorado State as a Key Punch operator. In the early seventies, she became member of Presbyterian Church of Falling Spring where she did volunteer work for at least 30 years. Janice also belonged to the YMCA in Chambersburg, Sweet Grace Ministries and the Quilters Guild. Janice has known Robert "Bill" Bashor since 1957. They lived in the farming community of Sunnyside, 15 miles south of Durango Colorado and started dating after Bill was discharged from the Air Force and started College. They were married in December of 1965 and lived in student housing at Colorado State University until he graduated from Veterinary school in 1970. In June of 1970, they moved to Chambersburg to join Chambersburg Animal Hospital. She loved gardening and grew a variety of flowers. Her passion was Quilting. Janice loved her family and enjoyed the years of taking her boys to swim practice, swim meets and all the family activities. In addition to her husband, Dr. Robert (Bill) Bashor, she is survived by: her sons: Dr. Curtis Todd Bashor and his wife Dr. Marisa Bashor (living in Mebane NC ), Gregory S. Bashor of Apex, NC, and Andrew J. Bashor and wife Brandi of Tonawanda, NY; three grandsons: Bobby, Colby, and Graham Bashor and one granddaughter Allie Bashor; a brother Donald Short and his wife Joy, of Durango Colorado and sister Cheryl Fassett and her husband Del, of San Jose CA. A Memorial Service will be held when we can all come together again. Memorial donations may be made to: Chambersburg YMCA, 570 E McKinley St, Chambersburg, PA 17201; Presbyterian Church of Falling Spring, 221 N Main St, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or Sweet Grace Ministries, 77 Horst Ave, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020