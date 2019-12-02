|
|
Janice Statler
Edenville - Janice Houck Statler, 59, of Edenville, PA, died 29th November 2019 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after a courageous battle with Scleroderma. Janice was born 19th November 1960 in Mcconnellsburg.
She is survived by her mother, Jean Houck; husband, Duane; children, Dale Statler and Kayla Statler; siblings, Sharon Emerick and William Houck; and other family. Janice was proceeded in death by her father, Edward Houck; and three siblings, her infant twin sister Janet, Barbara Bookwalter, and James Houck.
Janice, the youngest of her siblings, was spoiled in such a way as to produce an occasionally comical but always warm and endearing innocence. She pitched a mean softball, delighted in crafting new and beautiful things, and enjoyed a career that saw her grow from typist to analyst. She loved Jesus and lived as a testimony to his humble grace. She was a devoted wife and mother to her husband and children, and will be greatly missed by them and many others who were touched by her caring spirit.
A celebration of Life service will be held Friday, December 6th at 3pm at Life Point Church, Chambersburg, PA. The family will receive friends one hour before and after the service.
In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions, it was Janice's wish for folks to "Do an act of kindness for someone in order to share God's love".
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019