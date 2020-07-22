Jay A. Doyle
Shippensburg - Jay A. Doyle, 79, of Shippensburg, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, on the morning of Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on July 5, 1941, in Newville, the son of the late Archie J. and Ida A. (Jumper) Doyle. Jay served in the United States Army, inducted on December 10, 1963, honorably discharged from active duty on December 6, 1965, and from the U.S. Army Reserves on November 30, 1969. He married Janice C. Hart on February 4, 1972, in the Shippensburg Church of Christ. Jay worked at the former SKF-Shippensburg, retiring in 1996 after thirty-one years of employment. He then worked at JLG Industries for nine years, retiring from there in 2010. In his free time, Jay enjoyed gardening and Mustangs. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great granddaughter, dearly. Jay is survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Janice; his son, Jason Doyle and wife Katrina of Newburg; his daughter, Jennifer Kline and husband Richard of Shippensburg; eight grandchildren, Kiersten Doyle of Newburg, Madison and Rachel Kline of Shippensburg, Alexander, Sydney, and Ethan Doyle of Newburg, Blaise and Cooper Kline of Shippensburg; great granddaughter, Kinsley Doyle of Newburg; two brothers, Glenn Doyle and wife Janet of Newburg and Fred Doyle and wife Brenda of Shippensburg; one sister, Kearon Pugh of Shippensburg; brother-in-law, Paul Kelley of Shippensburg; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jay was preceded in death by three sisters, Evelyn Kelley, Esther Kelley, and Silva Jean Doyle (in infancy); one brother-in-law, Anthony Kelley; and a niece Cindy Reese. His graveside funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg. Preacher Dennis Adams will officiate and military honors will be conducted by the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post #223, Shippensburg. Viewing will be Sunday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg. Those in attendance are asked to observe the recommendations pertaining to reducing the potential spread of Covid-19; by wearing masks, hand sanitizing, and social distancing as much as possible. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com
