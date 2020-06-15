Jay A. Wadel
Chambersburg - Jay A. Wadel, 72, of Chambersburg, departed this life on the afternoon of Friday, June 12, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital-Camp Hill. He was born in Chambersburg, a son of the late Albert and Dorothy (Bard) Wadel. Jay married Barbara E. (Flora) Hepfer on July 16, 1994, in Hagerstown, MD. Jay worked as a mechanic/inspector at the Letterkenny Army Depot for over twenty-five years, retiring in 1993. In his younger years, he was employed at the former Washinger's Service Station, where he developed his interest, which grew into him being a life-long mechanic. Jay enjoyed working on and collecting classic cars, motorcycles, boats, tractors,….you name it, if it had an engine, he could fix it. He enjoyed going to car shows, flea markets, and auctions and was known to be very, let's say, thrifty, if and when he decided to buy things. Jay was always a big fan of NASCAR in general. He loved watching Richard Petty and the late great Dale Earnhardt and he really enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing, and camping. He also was pleased to be a part of the Bethel Assembly of God, Chambersburg, along with his wife Barbara. In addition to his wife of twenty-six years, Jay is survived by three sons, Terry J. Wadel and wife Tammy of Chambersburg, Tanzan M. Hepfer and wife Tara of Parkesburg, and Ty D. Hepfer of Chambersburg; eight grandchildren; one great great granddaughter and one still baking; four brothers, Larry Wadel, Dwight Wadel, Lyle Wadel, and Lee Wadel; four sisters, Lillie Basso, Linda Spero, Sally Pugh, and Donna Bowers, numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. Jay was preceded in death by his parents. His funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Pastor Garry Kipe will officiate. Interment will follow in the Lincoln Cemetery, Chambersburg. Viewing will be Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.