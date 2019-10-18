|
|
Jay Hartman
Greencastle - Mr. Jay H. Hartman, 67, of Greencastle, PA, lost his battle to cancer on Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home.
Born November 21, 1951 in Fort Loudon, PA, he was the son of the late John and Virginia (Rosenberry) Hartman.
He retired from Beck Manufacturing, Greencastle.
He married Kathleen E. (West) Hartman on July 9, 1983 in Greencastle.
He was a member of Heidelburg Church, Marion, PA. He was an avid bowler and Baltimore Orioles fan. He enjoyed reading his bible.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his step-son, David (Jeri) Mickey, Marion, PA; a step-daughter, Melody Mickey (Tom), Marion; two grandchildren: Morgan and Kelby; a brother, John (Barb) Hartman, Fort Loudon; two sisters: Jan Wilson, Woodbine, MD and Tina (Roger) Stoy, Fort Loudon.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in Heidelburg Church, 166 Colorado St, Marion, PA 17235, with Rev. David Riley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heidelburg Church, or to the at or to Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, Inc., 2700 Luther Dr. Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019