Jay L. Benedict Jr.



Jay L. Benedict Jr., 90, was born in Quincy, PA to the late Jay L. and Ella Belle (Grove) Benedict.



In addition to his parents, Jay is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy M. (Clugston) Benedict and brother, Robert Benedict.



He is survived by his son, Jay L. Benedict III, Orange Park, Florida and daughter, Julie C. Wagner, Hellam, PA and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He graduated from Quincy High School in 1947.



He attended Juniata College and Dickinson School of Law.



He served in the Counter Intelligence Corps in the Army and was sent to Seoul, Korea.



He was admitted into the Franklin County Bar and married Dorothy in 1956.



He had his own law practice from 1956 to 1995. His office was in the Chambersburg Trust Company.



He was elected District Attorney in Franklin County in 1959 and served for 12 years.



He had many part-time jobs over the years, here are some of them. He was Chairman of the Board at F&M Trust Company, Chairman of the Board of Franklin Financial Services Corporation, Secretary and Board Member of Guilford Water Authority, Secretary and Board Member of Guilford Township Authority, Solicitor to the Guilford Township Supervisors and Member of the Guilford Township Planning Committee.



Jay went on many cruises with his wife, Dorothy, over the years and has been to almost every destination in the Caribbean.



He taught Men's Bible Class for 43 years and has been a long-time member of Solomon's United Church of Christ.



Funeral Service were held Friday, October 2, 2020 in the Parklawns Funeral Home, Chambersburg. Burial was held at Grindstone Hill Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Solomon's United Church of Christ, 1594 Swamp Fox Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17202.









