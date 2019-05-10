|
Jay R. Chronister
Chambersburg - Jay R. Chronister, 68, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 30, 1950, he was the son of the late Jay F. and Ruth L. Ott Chronister.
Mr. Chronister was a 1968 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School. He worked at James River for 27 years, until his retirement, and then as a security guard at Shaad Detective Agency. He was a lifetime member of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 VFW and also attended the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chambersburg. He had a passion for working on cars and he was a member of the Motor Knights. He was very active at the Good Will Fire Company and served as Captain of the ambulance at one time. He loved hunting and was an avid gun collector.
Jay is survived by his wife, Avis Tolbert Chronister; step children, Anna and husband Scott Coons of Newville, PA, and Tammy Hale and husband John of North Carolina; five step grandchildren; sister Linda Johnson of Chambersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Jay will be held on May 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Murray Stevens will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Public Opinion on May 10, 2019