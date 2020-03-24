|
Jayne Verdier Bard
Holly Hill, FL - Jayne Verdier Bard, formerly a longtime resident of Chambersburg, Pa., age 97, died March 12, 2020 in Port Orange, Florida. She spent her final 4 ½ years at the Bishop's Glen Retirement Center in Holly Hill, FL.
Jayne was born on January 18, 1923, in Waynesboro, Pa to parents Ralph and Mary (Baker) Verdier. She graduated from Waynesboro High School in Waynesboro, Pa in 1941.
She married Ellis Theo Bard on March 15, 1944 in Hagerstown, Md. They were married for 53 years until his death in 1997.
Jayne was Office Manager to her husband, Ellis T. Bard, in his State Farm Insurance agency for 30 years, retiring in 1985.
She was an avid shopper and particularly enjoyed traveling, dining out, and spending time with her family and friends.
Jayne was a member of the Chambersburg Church of the Brethren. She was a member of the BPOE Ladies Auxiliary; a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary; and, a member of the Coyle Library Friends, AARP National and AARP #2840 Chambersburg.
She is survived by her son, James Ellis Bard (Pamela) of Ponce Inlet, Fl; her granddaughter, Erica Jayne Carson (Scott) of Coral Springs, Fl; and two great-grandsons, Owen Gabriel Carson and Chase Patrick Carson of Coral Springs, FL and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph M. Verdier, Sr. and Mary Baker Verdier of Waynesboro, PA; her husband, Ellis Theo Bard of Chambersburg, PA; and her brother, Ralph M. Verdier, Jr. of Chambersburg, PA.
Arrangements are by Atlantis Cremation, Holly Hill. FL. A Celebration of Life and burial arrangements will be at the convenience of her family.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020