Jean Elizabeth DeWaltOrrstown - Jean Elizabeth DeWalt, 82, of Orrstown, departed this life on the morning of Sunday, November 8, 2020, at her home. She was born on April 10, 1938, in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Norman G. and Dorothy M. (Whisler) Kane. Jean married Ralph A. DeWalt on August 6, 1955. He preceded her in death on July 20, 2018. Jean worked for over thirty years, as a nurse's assistant at the Shook Home, Menno Haven, Luther Ridge, and Falling Spring Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, retiring in 2000. In her younger years Jean baked pies for several former area restaurants; Goodies, Burkhart's, and the Rustic Inn. She was a member of the Lurgan United Brethren Church and also attended the Ebenezer United Brethren Church in Greencastle. Jean enjoyed reading, puzzle books, camping, and square dancing. She and Ralph liked taking bus trips to Nashville and she loved to listen to Elvis. Jean was fond of all animals, and she especially loved all of her cats. Jean is survived by her daughter, Debra Kay McMullen and husband Jeffrey of Shippensburg; one son, Jeffrey Lynn DeWalt of Neelyton; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; her sister, Beverly Ann Green and husband Jim of Mercersburg. In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by one son, Stephen Ray DeWalt. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Lurgan United Brethren Church. Pastor's David Grove and Art Page will officiate. Interment will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Flowers can be sent or memorial contributions may be made to either the Ebenezer or Lurgan United Brethren Church.