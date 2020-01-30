|
|
Jean Gisriel
Fayetteville - Jean McCoy Gisriel, 80, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at her home. Born March 8, 1939 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late J. Walter Gisriel, Jr. and Dorothy McCoy Gisriel.
A retired educator, Jean earned her master's degree in Psychology and Education from Boston University. She was a member of Central Presbyterian Church in Chambersburg, PA.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Central Presbyterian Church, 40 Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Rev. Scott Bowerman will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020