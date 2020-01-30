Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Gisriel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Gisriel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Gisriel Obituary
Jean Gisriel

Fayetteville - Jean McCoy Gisriel, 80, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at her home. Born March 8, 1939 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late J. Walter Gisriel, Jr. and Dorothy McCoy Gisriel.

A retired educator, Jean earned her master's degree in Psychology and Education from Boston University. She was a member of Central Presbyterian Church in Chambersburg, PA.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Central Presbyterian Church, 40 Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Rev. Scott Bowerman will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -