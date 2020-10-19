1/
Jean Jaymes
Jean Jaymes

Chambersburg -

Jean Jaymes, 92, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania passed away October 18, 2020 at Paramount Health Care. She was born on May 16, 1928 in Brownsville, Pennsylvania to Holace and Eva (Wolfe) Glunt. She had worked as a nurses aid at Menno Haven Nursing Home for 20 years. She had worked as a waitress at Baker's Diner in Fort Littleton earlier in her life. She was a member of the Orbisonia Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed traveling, camping and hosting family dinners.

She is survived by her four children: Steven (husband of Diane) Jaymes of Chambersburg, Karen Purgason of Harrisburg, Glenn Jaymes of Shade Gap and Keith (husband of Carol) Jaymes of Hayes, Virginia. She has seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She is the last of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Jaymes in 1998.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:30AM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd. of Chambersburg with Rev. Richard Vandervort officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Lincoln Cemetery in Chambersburg. Online condolences may be expressed at www.KelsoCorneliusFH.com






Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
