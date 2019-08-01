Services
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
Jean R. Clugh


1932 - 2019
Shippensburg - Jean R. Clugh, 87, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born Tuesday, February 2, 1932 in Middletown, she was a daughter of the late Alfred Arnold and Pauline R. Espenshade Arnold Coy. Jean was a 1950 graduate of the Middletown High School. She was a member of the Prince Street United Brethren Church, Shippensburg. Jean worked as a proof reader at the News Chronicle with 30 years of service, and also worked as a cafeteria aide for the Shippensburg Area School District. Jean was very active in the Shippensburg Community and the Prince Street United Brethren Church. She is survived by two daughters, Paula J. (Paul) Grimstead, Wake Forest, NC, and Becki J. King, Carlisle; seven grandchildren, Sean Detwiler, Kyla Schultz, Rhiannon Hall, Taylor King, Ian Grimstead, Olivia Grimstead, and Noah King; and five great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Earl J. Detwiler, who died March 14, 1980; and her second husband, Richard P. Clugh, who died June 11, 2010. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with the Rev. Michael Wentz officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Prince Street United Brethren Church, 17 North Penn Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257 or to the Shippensburg Area Athletic Association, 4 Raven Way, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 1, 2019
