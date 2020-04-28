|
Jean Snider
Chambersburg - Jean E. Snider, 97, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away from natural causes on April 24, 2020 at Providence Place. Jean, the eldest of 4 daughters, was born on August 29, 1922 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, to John F. and Carrie S. Eley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob H. Snider in 1981, her parents, and her three sisters: Betty Pheil, Rheba Eley, and Nancy Bowser. Jean is survived by her two children, Joan S. Chambers of Ellicott City, MD, and William H. Snider (wife Victoria) of Rockville, MD: 6 grandchildren; Christopher Chambers of Bethesda, MD; Geoffrey Chambers of Arlington, VA; Timothy Chambers of Laurel MD; Jacob Snider of Cummings, GA; Katie Narang of Raleigh/Durham SC; and Gregory Snider of Gaithersburg, MD. Jean also has 2 great-grandsons and 1 great-granddaughter. Jean met her husband Jake during high school in Chambersburg and after some years, took a train to Tennessee to marry him before he deployed to Germany for World War II. She formerly worked briefly for the Borough of Chambersburg, and with her husband enjoyed dancing and dining, bowling and playing cards with friends. She has been a life-long member Christ United Methodist Church. She belonged to the Joy Girls, a group of retired ladies who met monthly, and the VFW Auxiliary. She pursued many creative arts classes and projects, among them tole painting, decoupage, gold leafing, crocheting and knitting. She enjoyed decorating and spending time in her small backyard which she kept immaculate. A memorial service will be held at a later date when the environment is safe to do so.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 28, 2020