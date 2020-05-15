|
Jean Tucker Elbo
Chambersburg - 1927—2020
A long-time Chambersburg resident, Jean Tucker Elbo, formerly Jean Tucker Toth, died peacefully on May 13, 2020 at her home. She was born Jean Marie Tucker on April 22, 1927 in Monongahela, Pennsylvania to Charles and Adelaide Tucker. Jean graduated from Monongahela High School and the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Growing up, she worked with her father at his garage/gas station in Monongahela, driving the tow truck and helping her father work on cars. After the war, while attending the University of Pittsburgh, she met her future husband, Andrew Toth. They were married August 27, 1949 and had two sons, Charles and David. Jean settled into her teaching career first at Freedom High School followed by Monongahela Junior High School.
The family moved to various towns in the northeast until finally settling in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania where Jean continued her teaching Latin and Spanish at Faust Middle School. It is a testament to her teaching skills that she was able to attract the best and brightest students to take Latin during her career.
Jean loved to travel and brought that to the classroom. She regularly led student trips to Spain and Italy, immersing students in Spanish and Roman culture. She made over 20 student trips while teaching. Jean made Latin fun, by creating engaging events for students, like the annual Roman Toga Party. When in Rome she would actually teach a Latin class in the Roman Forum.
Jean was also an avid bridge player. She became a Life Master in 1986, one of the highest honors a competitive duplicate bridge player can achieve. While playing bridge, Jean met Ricardo (Rick) Elbo who was also an avid bridge player. They married on August 9, 2010.
In addition to bridge, Jean and Rick loved to travel. They particularly liked to cruise where they could enjoy formal dining and dancing during a Mediterranean or Baltic trip. Bridge and sightseeing were always the main activities on their trips and they both loved architecture, culture and history.
Jean's other love was spending time with her granddaughter and great grandsons. Into her late 80's she was always willing to get down on the floor and tussle with the boys.
Jean is survived by her husband, Rick Elbo, sons Charles Toth and his wife Sheri of Greencastle, David Toth and his wife Tracy of Ivins, Utah, stepsons Geoffrey Elbo and his wife Susan of Sykesville Maryland, Paul Elbo of Silver Spring Maryland, granddaughter Tamrya Jansen and her husband Patrick and great grandsons Benjamin, Daniel and Cameron of Greencastle. She is preceded in death by her first husband Andrew Toth, brother Dr. Charles Tucker, and daughter-in-law Pamela L. Toth.
Given the current environment, a Celebration of Life will be held in Chambersburg at a later date. If you would like to be notified of the event please send an email to [email protected] .
Donations may be made to Hospice of Washington County ( https://hospiceofwc.org/ ), or the ().
Published in Public Opinion from May 15 to May 17, 2020