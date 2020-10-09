1/
Jeanette E. Brown
Jeanette E. Brown

Chambersburg - Jeanette E. Brown, age 95, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Shook Home. Born in Mercersburg, PA on July 16, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Howard Edward and Ella Mae Robison Brown.

Ms. Brown worked at the former Stanley Company for nearly 40 years, retiring in 1985. A pioneer of her time, she was proud to be one of the first local single women able to obtain a mortgage for her home. In her earlier years, she enjoyed going to the beach and needle point. She also has had a passion for cats, spending time with family and friends, genealogy, playing on her tablet, watching the Washington Redskins, and Law and Order on TV.

She is survived by two sisters, Shirley Wolfgang of Chambersburg, PA and Bonnie Brown of Chambersburg, PA and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by eight siblings, Elsie Devlin, Almeda Barnhart, Clara Mae Pallan, Afreida Diaz, Syvilla Ward, Renis Kock, and Edward and Howard Brown.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 11 AM in Lincoln Cemetery, where Rev. Deb Strait will officiate. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Mountainside Pet Rescue, 7705 Upper Horse Valley Rd., Upper Strasburg, PA 17265. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
