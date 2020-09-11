1/
Jeanne M. Shives
1924 - 2020
Jeanne M. Shives

Chambersburg - Jeanne M. Jones Shives, 96, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 10, 2020 at Chambers Pointe Nursing Center. Born April 25, 1924 in Path Valley, she was a daughter of the late Clarence "C.I." and Neva Neil Jones. She was a 1941 graduate of the former Metal Township High School and then went on to graduate from nursing school in Hagerstown, MD. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at the former Hagerstown Hospital and then later at the former Chambersburg Maternity Home and the Chambersburg Hospital. She was last employed at Letterkenny Army Depot. Jeanne was a member of the Carrick United Methodist Church and was associated with First United Methodist Church in Chambersburg. She enjoyed hunting at the Jones family farm and fishing. Her husband, Robert L. Shives, Sr., whom she married July 3, 1949, preceded her in death on May 11, 1998.

Jeanne is survived by her sister, Carolyn Reeder (Darryl) of Ft. Loudon and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert L. Shives, Jr. on November 7, 2015; three sisters, Janet Shoop, Anna Kremp, and Elaine Eckels; and three brothers, Clarence Jr., Joseph, and Donald "Jake" Jones.

Services and interment in Parklawns Memorial Gardens will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carrick United Methodist Church, 7003 Path Valley Road, Ft. Loudon, PA 17224.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
