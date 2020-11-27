1/1
Jeffery L. "Jeff" Shade
1954 - 2020
Jeffery L. "Jeff" Shade

Chambersburg - Mr. Jeffery L. "Jeff" Shade, 66, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Born January 15, 1954 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late John Shade and Dorothy "Peg" (Saunders) Appel. He was a graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School with the Class of 1973.

Jeff was employed as a mechanic for Flohrs Pools for 16 years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and collector of cars and many other things. He enjoyed all aspects of antique and classic cars and going to yard-sales and auctions to add to his growing collections. Jeff was able to fix anything and if he couldn't fix it, it was un-fixable or it wasn't broken to begin with.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Terry J. (McCartney) Shade whom he married June 25, 1983 in Spring Run, PA; two daughters Jessica Briggs and her husband Brandon of Blairs Mills, PA and Emily Hull and her husband Brandon of Chambersburg, PA; three grandchildren, Paige, Charlotte and Grant; a brother, J. Michael "Mike" Shade and his wife Linda of St. Thomas, PA; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he is preceded death by his step-father, Wayne Appel.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the World Wildlife Foundation at www.support.nwf.org.

Online condolences may be expressed at geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
