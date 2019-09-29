Services
Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, Inc.
3125 Walnut Street
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(717) 545-3774
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
Agape Christian Fellowship
Fayetteville, PA
View Map
Chambersburg - Jeffrey L. Rodkey 64, of Chambersburg PA went to be with the lord, Thursday September 26th in his home surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by wife Helen of 45 years. Son Chad and wife Dawn. Grandchildren Mya and Chase. And sister Connie Hardy. A memorial service will be held Tuesday October 1st at Agape Christian Fellowship Fayetteville PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spirit Trust Luthern Hospice.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 29, 2019
