Jennifer Ann Englerth Stoop
Manning, SC - Jennifer Ann Englerth Stoops, 72, wife of Denzel Dwayne Stoops, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at The Manor in Florence, SC.
Born November 11, 1946, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Norman Paul Englerth and the late Leanda Gerhart Englerth. She was a 1964 graduate of Chambersburg High School and a retired registered nurse and educator.
She was a graduate of York College and the University of Maryland.
She is survived by her husband of Manning, SC; and a sister, Michelle Farner (Donald) of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania.
No local services are planned.
Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, SC, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org
Published in Public Opinion on May 31, 2019