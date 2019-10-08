|
Jennifer Bumgardner Grove
Boiling Springs - Jennifer Bumgardner Grove, 53, of Boiling Springs, PA, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 at home, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born March 25, 1966 in Wilkinsburg, PA to Donald and Sandra Crill Bumgardner of New Castle, PA.
Jennifer was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church where she was the Director of Children's Ministry program. Jennifer was a past member of the Mt. Holly Springs Lions Club, and the Boiling Springs Cross Country Booster Club. Gardening, reading, hiking and butterfly/bird watching were some of her favorite pastimes.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her devoted husband, Dr. James E. Grove; a daughter, Anna Grace Grove, attending James Madison University, Harrisonburg, VA; and sons, First Lt. Benjamin Grove, serving in the United States Army in Fairbanks, AK with future assignment in the 75th Ranger Regiment at Ft. Benning, GA and his wife, Madison Jones Grove and Jeremy Hudson Grove, attending Penn State University, Harrisburg, PA. Also surviving are her brothers, Douglas Bumgardner of Aiken, SC and David Bumgardner of Denver, CO. She was predeceased by a brother, Matthew Bumgardner who passed away in 1986.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 4:00 PM in the
Otterbein UM Church, 647 Forge Rd., Carlisle, PA 17015 with Rev. Bruce Fensterbush and Rev. Brian Warner officiating. A visitation will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM in her church and one hour prior to her service on Sunday. Inurnment will be in the Oak Park Cemetery, New Castle, PA at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Ministry program at her churchor Homeland at Home, Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Visit www.hollingerfuneralhome.com for condolences to the family.
