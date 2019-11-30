|
Jere E. Perry
Fayetteville - Jere E. Perry, 94, of Fayetteville, PA passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home. Born July 21, 1925 in Fayetteville, PA, he was the son of the late John H. and Martha M. Wingert Perry.
A US Army veteran, Mr. Perry honorably served from 1943 to 1946, during World War II, earning a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and WWII Victory medal. He was employed by North South Lines and T.M. Zimmerman as the office manager for 41 years, retiring in 1990. Mr. Perry was a member of the Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Amvets Post 224, the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 VFW, and a lifetime member of the Burt J. Asper Post 46 American Legion and the DAV, all in Chambersburg. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and hiking the mountains with his wife. He also enjoyed spending time in his workshop building furniture and woodworking.
Surviving is his wife of 72 years, Betty Bearer Perry, whom he married on November 22, 1947; his son, Irvin J. Perry and wife Rebecca of Dacula, GA; two grandchildren, Dr. Clint Perry and Victoria "Dulci" Perry; siblings Robert W. Perry and Betty J. Mercer; and a number of nieces and nephews, including special nephew Randy Perry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Vera Huff, Freda Kennedy, Hulda Crist , John L. Perry, and Ralph Perry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA, where Rev. Fr. Richard Lyons will celebrate. Interment will follow in Corpus Christi Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association (PWSA), 8588 Potter Park Drive., Suite 500, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019