Jerome Spriggs
Chambersburg, PA - Jerome F. Spriggs, 60, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at his residence.
Jerome was born in Huntingdon, PA on June 27, 1960, the son of Elizabeth V. (Verdier) Spriggs, of McConnellsburg, PA and the late James F. Spriggs.
He was a member and an usher at the Bethel Cito A.M.E. in McConnellsburg, PA and a member of the American Legion Post #46 in Chambersburg, PA. Jerome worked at the Maranatha Food Pantry in Chambersburg, PA and he also had worked at the Ben Chambers Elementary School in Chambersburg, PA. Mr. Spriggs coached soccer throughout the Chambersburg School District and also for the CYSA. Jerome enjoyed coaching, being around people and helping them.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by children Jerome Lavant, of Hagerstown, MD, Danielle Lavant, of Philadelphia, PA, Krystal Blackshear-Spriggs, of St. Petersburg, FL, Shawnta Spriggs, of Mt. Union, PA, Romikia Spriggs, of Mt. Union, PA, Aliyah Spriggs, of Chambersburg, PA, Dante Spriggs, of Chambersburg, PA, siblings James Lowery, of York, PA, Bridget Harris, of McConnellsburg, PA, Timothy Spriggs, of Mt. Union, PA, Stanley Spriggs, of McConnellsburg, PA and eight grandchildren. Jerome was preceded in death by siblings Jamie Lowery and Julius Spriggs.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Memorial Park, 1 Memorial Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17201, at 12:30 PM on Sunday, October 18th, 2020 with Rev. Diane L. Jefferson officiating.
Arrangements were made by the Howard L. Sipes Funeral Home, Inc., McConnellsburg, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.howardlsipes.com
.