Jerry Edwin Hall
Fannettsburg - Jerry Edwin Hall, 83, of Fannettsburg, passed away at 8:53 AM Sunday, May 3, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born June 14, 1936 in Burnt Cabins, PA, he was a son of the late Harold and Irene Mentzer Hall. Jerry retired from Exxon Company on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and later from The Great Cove Golf Club. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jerry was a diehard Phillies and Eagles fan and he enjoyed playing cards. He also played baseball and softball until he was 60 years old. He served as a T-ball and Little League coach for his son and grandsons and he bowled for Brandt's Garage for many years. Jerry loved to garden. He was a member of the Dry Run American Legion, Fort Loudon American Legion, and the Metal Township Fire and Ambulance Company #21 where he enjoyed making ham and bean soup. He served as a board member at the fire company.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Norma "Elaine" Bricker Hall; his son, Dale L. Hall and wife Angie; his daughter, Chris Seibert and husband Travis; three grandsons, Zachary Hall and wife Kristie, Daulton Seibert and girlfriend Kayla, and Dylan Seibert and girlfriend Jade; a great-grandson, Brody Hall; and a great-granddaughter, Kendyl Armstrong. He is also survived by three sisters, Delores Christian of McConnellsburg, Jane Lininger of McConnellsburg, and Mary Truax of Needmore; five brothers, Mike of Hustontown, Bill of Burnt Cabins, Jim of Three Springs, Bobby of Burnt Cabins, and Teddy of McConnellsburg; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald N. Hall.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and Centrebrook Farm in Willow Hill, PA.
Memorial contributions in Jerry's name may be made to Metal Township Fire and Ambulance Company #21, Attention Michelle Junkin, PO Box 185, or to Fannettsburg T-Ball, c/o Zachary Hall, PO Box 146, both in Fannettsburg, PA 17221.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 4 to May 6, 2020