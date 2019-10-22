|
Jerry L. Myers
Roxbury, PA - Jerry L. Myers, 67, of Roxbury, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his home. Born Monday, May 19, 1952 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late John N. and Mildred L. Newell Myers. Jerry was a United States Army Veteran. He retired in August of 2019 from Letterkenny Army Depot Munitions Center, after 28 years of service. Jerry is survived by two sons, Craig E. Myers, Orrstown, and Jason W. (wife Alicia Thrush) Myers, Mt Holly Springs; two grandsons, Ryder & Sawyer Myers; and two brothers, David J. & Boyd C. Myers.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019