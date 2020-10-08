Jerry Seylar
Chambersburg - Jerry E. Seylar, 58, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 6, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on February 27, 1962 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Ralph and Mae (Hoover) Seylar. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed tractor pulls. He loved vacations to the beach with his family.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 35 years, Penny Amsley Seylar and their two children: Stephen (Katrina) Seylar of Chambersburg and Jodi (wife of Matthew) Affleck of Chambersburg. He is survived by his parents, two sisters, Donna Wengert of Shippensburg and Joyce Blackford of Scotland, and a brother, James Seylar of Chambersburg.
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd. of Chambersburg has been entrusted with his care. A Memorial Service will be held at Tall Timbers Park, 3159 Orrstown Rd. Orrstown, PA 17244 on Monday, October 12th, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Online condolences may be made at www.KelsoCorneliusFH.com