Jesse E. Smith
Fayetteville, PA - Jesse E. Smith, age 59, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, in Valley Grove, WV. Born October 11, 1960, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Edwin F. and Constance Mohn Smith.
Jesse was an owner/operator and over the road truck driver. He was a member of the American Legion Post 223 in Shippensburg, PA. Jesse enjoyed football, riding atvs, boating, shooting, and he loved driving.
He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Kathleen Martens, Smith, whom he married February 12, 2008; four children, Tonya L. Velazquez of Gettysburg, PA, Tiffany Hernandez of TN, John Smith of Fayetteville, PA, and Joseph Smith (wife Audra) of Chambersburg, PA; two step-children, Sharon Russell of FL and Mark Russell of Waynesboro, PA; 19 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Selene Weller (husband John) of Newville, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in his name to the American Legion Post 223, 100 Dykeman Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020