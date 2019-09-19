|
Jesse R. Johnson
Shippensburg - Jesse R. Johnson, "Doc", age 85, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Orrstown Personal Care Home in Orrstown. He was born September 21, 1933 in Spring Run, PA son of the late Jesse, Sr., and Rebecca (Ferguson) Johnson.
"Doc" worked as a mechanic for over 39 years at Letter Kenny Army Depot in Chambersburg. He enjoyed hunting, spending time with his grandchildren and taking care of his farm animals.
Jesse is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Beatrice (Stewart) Johnson of Shippensburg. He is also survived by his son, Tony Johnson of Newville; sister, Rhoda Sichert of Chambersburg; two granddaughters, Ashley Johnson and Heather Johnson and three great-grandchildren, Cameron and Brooklyn Johnson and Ethan Martin. In addition to his parents, Jesse was preceded in death by his son, Rick Johnson, two sisters, Erma Canter and Amber Myers and six brothers, David, Wallace, James, Wayne, Norman and Jesse Johnson.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. A Public Viewing will take place from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg, PA 17257. A Graveside will take place immediately following the viewing at Upper Path Valley Cemetery in Spring Run, PA with Pastor Marlin "Butch" Neil officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in "Docs's" memory to Amberson United Methodist Church, 18889 Amberson Rd, Amberson, PA 17210. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 19, 2019