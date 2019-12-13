|
Jewel G. Umbrell
Willow Hill - Jewel G. Umbrell, 78, of Willow Hill, departed this life on the morning of Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on May 26, 1941, in Spring Run, a son of the late Newton A. and Grace Ann (Neil) Umbrell and married Maxine E. Guyer on May 19, 1962 in Hagerstown, MD. Jewel primarily worked in the construction industry for most of his life. In his younger years he worked for Paul E. Lehman for seventeen years, Jewel then moved on to work at T.B. Woods for eight years, and finally he drove truck and heavy equipment for David H. Martin for twenty-two years, retiring in 2006. Jewel was always very dedicated to his job and enjoyed the camaraderie with the men that spent time working with over the years. He was a member of the former Mt. Green U.M.C. In his free time Jewel enjoyed working around his home with his old tractors and backhoe. He also liked to cut wood. Jewel loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved his dog, Remi also known as "Snaz". His family always came first and Jewel will be remembered as a very dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather. In addition to his wife of fifty-seven years, Maxine, he is survived by his daughter, Julie A. Mohler and husband Gerry of Spring Run; his son, Scott E. Umbrell and wife Fay of Spring Run; four grandchildren, Brittany Myers of Spring Run, Nicholas Robinson and wife Ruthie of Fannettsburg, Elizabeth Mohler of Spring Run, and Emily Mohler of Spring Run; two great grandsons, Clayton and Nash Robinson; five sisters, Violet Swank, Marlene Adams, Darlene Swanger, Judy Zeigler, and Barb Sipes; one brother, George Umbrell; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jewel was preceded in death a great granddaughter, Jacelyn Faith; and two brothers, Jack and Jody. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Pastor Marlin A. "Butch" Neil will officiate. Interment will follow in the Upper Path Valley Cemetery. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019