Services
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2414
Jo Ann Hubbs

Jo Ann Hubbs Obituary
Jo Ann Hubbs

Gettysburg - Jo Ann Hubbs died April 1, 2020 in Gettysburg, PA after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 69.

She is survived by her brother Robert Hubbs of Fort Myers, FL; nephews Michael Hubbs and David Hubbs of Florida; step daughters Megan McCrady of Maryland and Rowan Whitsitt of Niagara Falls, Canada and granddaughter Rhiannon. She was preceded in death in 2019 by her husband William P. Callahan of Gettysburg, PA.

Jo was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota on January 13, 1951 to Evelyn and Everett Hubbs. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1973 with a degree in Occupational Therapy. Jo held several positions in her field and retired from Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, PA in 2017 where she served as Director of Inpatient Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

A dedicated breeder of Wire Fox Terriers, Jo spent over 40 years showing and supporting the sport. She served in many capacities including president and secretary of the American Fox Terrier Club; president of the Wire Fox Terrier Club of the Central States; president, secretary, and treasurer of the Fox Terrier Club of Maryland and treasurer of the Montgomery County Kennel Club.

Jo married William P. Callahan, originally of Chicago, IL on June 27, 2015. Jo and Bill enjoyed the many international and national trips they were privileged to take.

At Jo's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: America's VetDogs, 371 E. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787. 800-548-4337, www.vetdogs.org. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
