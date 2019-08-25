Services
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Chambers Pointe Chapel
1930 - 2019
Chambersburg - Mrs. Joan Baker Arnold, 89, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Chambers Pointe in Chambersburg. She was born January 25, 1930 in Altoona, the daughter of the late Ray A. Baker and Mary Leona Myers Baker. She was a graduate of the Chambersburg High School and was employed at the Letterkenny Army Depot until she married. She married Wilbert B. Arnold on May 3, 1953. They had a son, Matthew B. Arnold. Joan was a member of the American Legion and the Presbyterian Church of the Falling Spring where she sang in the choir and played in the Sunday School orchestra. Music played a major role in her life. She played trombone in the high school band. She and Wib met at a band concert where each of them played in different bands. In her later years, she played trombone for the Hagerstown New Horizon Band and the Mercersburg Area Community Band. For over thirty years she played the piano three Sundays a month for the church service at South Mountain Restoration Center. Through the years she enjoyed knitting and won first prize for her Christmas afghan at the Farm Show in 1996. She and Wib enjoyed vacationing in Myrtle Beach and Florida. Surviving are a brother, Verne R. Baker, Chambersburg and sister, Lois Osterman of Bettendorf, IA. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband (2005) and son (2016) and a brother, Lynn Baker. A memorial service will be held 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in the Chambers Pointe Chapel with Chaplain Brenda Doyle and Rev. Andrew Hart. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joan's name to: The Mercersburg Area Community Band, c/o Gary Louder, 10655 Church Hill Rd, Mercersburg, PA 17236 or The Volunteer Fund, South Mountain Restoration Center, 10058 South Mountain Rd, South Mountain, PA 1726. Online condolences may be expressed at sellersfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 25, 2019
