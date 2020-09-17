1/1
Joan Dionne
1940 - 2020
Joan Dionne

Chambersburg - Joan (Sokol) Dionne, 80, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Aug 13, 2020. Born in Meriden CT on Jun 1, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Helen (Renkar) Sokol. She was predeceased by her Husband of 58 years, David, who died in January of 2020.

She is survived by her sons Jeffrey D. Dionne and his wife Karyn of Washington and Mark C. Dionne and his wife Georgina of Texas. Also surviving are five grandchildren and her sisters, Carol and Michelle; sister in law, Eve Sokol of Connecticut; and brother in law Donald Dionne and his wife Peggy of Florida. In addition to her husband and parents, she is also predeceased by her brothers Walter and Edward Sokol.

Joan was elected to the National Honor Society at Meriden High School. She was also a little league team mother and was awarded Den Mother of the Year in Chula Vista CA. She moved with her husband and children throughout the country where the Navy sent them.

The family would like to thank Buck and Barb Summers for their friendship and assistance during the last months of mom's life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11AM by Rev Dominic DiBaccaro at St Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Orrtanna, PA. Face masks are required at all services.

Memorial Contributions in Joan's memory may be made to Purple Heart, Meals on Wheels or to a local charity of your choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.

Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com






Published in Public Opinion from Sep. 17 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
