Joan Edwards
Chambersburg - Joan Foresman Edwards passed away on August 25, 2019. Joan was born on February 5, 1936 in Williamsport, PA, to John Emery Foresman and Kathryn Lewis Foresman. Joan graduated from Williamsport High School and Wilson College. She married D. Gerald Edwards ten days after her college graduation in 1958. She briefly worked as a lab assistant performing early DNA research, then raised a family of three daughters. A resident of St. Thomas, PA, for most of her adult life, she lived at Chambers Pointe in Chambersburg, PA, since 2016.
Joan was a dedicated Wilson College alumna. She was active in the Wilson College Club of Franklin County and held various offices for the Class of '58. She was a key member of the Save Wilson Committee in 1979. After helping to prevent the closing of the college, she volunteered in both the Business Office and Development Office to keep it solvent and open. Her roles within the Alumnae Association included President, Secretary-Treasurer, member of the Nominating Committee, and chairman of the Alumnae Association Restoration/Preservation Committee. She served on the Board of Trustees from 1985 to 1995, and was elected trustee emerita in 1996. The first recipient of the Tift College Award from the Alumnae Association in 1989, she also received the Distinguished Alumnae Award in 2003.
A member of the United Methodist Church of St. Thomas, she served on the Pastor/Parish/Staff Relations Committee, Council on Ministries, Finance Committee, and as Lay Delegate to Annual Conference. She was a member of the choir, newsletter staff, Administrative Board, Building Committee and Building Fundraising Committee, and Nominating Committee.
Joan was active in Girl Scouts for 60 years, and as an adult served as troop leader, troop organizer, consultant and district chairman, as well as coordinating special events and providing leadership training. She credited the Girl Scouts and Wilson College with giving her the self-esteem needed to be a strong female in the era in which she lived. Joan was a member and past officer of the State Horticultural Association of Pennsylvania Auxiliary, supporting her husband's profession as manager and part owner of Mountain Brook Orchards, Inc. She was a member of the Chambersburg Afternoon Club and past member of the Chambersburg Garden Club. For relaxation, Joan enjoyed cross stitch, reading, and extensive travel. She visited all 50 states of the U.S.A. and all seven continents.
Joan is survived by her husband D. Gerald Edwards, daughter Jill E. Hughey and husband Scott, sons-in-law Thomas E. Hill and Jackson L. Langford, brother John E. Foresman, Jr. and wife Annette, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by daughters Julia E. Hill and Janet E. Langford.
A memorial service will be held on September 29, 2019 at 2:00PM at the United Methodist Church of St. Thomas, in St. Thomas, PA. The family will receive visitors in the social hall following the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Joan Foresman Edwards '58 Endowed Scholarship. Gifts should be made payable to Wilson College with the scholarship title in the memo line. Mail to Office of Institutional Advancement, Wilson College, 1015 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg, PA, 17201. Online condolences may be made at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 30, 2019