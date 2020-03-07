|
Joan J. Serino
Shippensburg - Joan J. Serino, 84, a resident of Orrstown Personal Care passed away on the evening of Friday, March 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. She was the last of 12 children born on December 29, 1935 to George Ellis and Zora Nehf Rhinehart and was a 1953 graduate of Shippensburg High School. Joan served the community as owner and operator of New Look Beauty Salon and was a beautician for 60 years, but she was also a devoted mother and grandmother while enjoying and rarely missing her children and grandchildren's sporting events. Surviving are her daughters, Christine Serino Staver, Julie (Vickie) Serino, Jeane Serino, her brother Robert Rhinehart and sister Doris Coleman, her grandchildren, Derek (Leah) Staver, Nick (Maggie) Staver, Jessica (Tom) Geiermann, Morgan (Tyler) and great granddaughter Larkin Staver, and best friend Shirley Gray, Ala. and a host of friends and relatives that she loved and they meant a great deal to her. In addition to her parents Joan was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Serino, three sisters: Catherine Rhine, Beatrice Newell, Betty Rhinehart, six brothers: William, Harold, George, Marlin, Ray, and Jay Rhinehart, and her companion Garnett Ott who passed away in 2017. Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Friday, March 13, 2020, in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc., Shippensburg. Interment will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Joan's family would like to thank Homeland and Residential Hospice, Elaine and the staff at Orrstown for their passionate, loving care, her nurse Ruth, Sherry L. Vickie, M. H. Reaser PA-C at Wellspan, and Dr. R. Murray at UPMC….we never felt alone with all of the care, compassion, and empathy bestowed to our mother, and we are forever grateful for these wonderful people. Memorial contributions may be made to Orrstown Personal Care in her memory.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020