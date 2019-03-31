Services
Chambersburg, PA - Joan L. Martin, age 92, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Magnolias of Chambersburg. Born February 21, 1927, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Lester G. and Martha J. McDonald Hockensmith.

Mrs. Martin worked at the former Stanley Company for over 20 years. After retirement, she and her husband, Wayne H. Martin enjoyed ball room dancing at the VFW in Chambersburg and at Pen-Mar Park on Sunday afternoons. Mrs. Martin also enjoyed bowling in her senior bowling league for a number of years. Early on in her retirement she delivered for Meals on Wheels. She was a member of Second Lutheran Church and a life member of the Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post 1599 ladies auxiliary.

Surviving are three children, Jeffrey W. Martin (wife Pam) of Lacey, WA, Kathy Spangler of Chambersburg, PA, and Karen Wilson (husband Jim) of Chambersburg, PA; six grandchildren, Stacy Higgins (husband Joel), Scott Martin (wife Renee), Tony Shahmoradi, Heideh Shahmoradi-Barnes (husband Adrian), Justin Wilson (wife Jess), and Colby Wilson; and ten great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne H. Martin in 2015, two siblings, June Kirby and Les Hockensmith, a son-in-law, Michael Spangler in 2016, and an infant grandson, Adam Wayne Wilson in 1991.

Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Spiritrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Dr., Chambersburg, PA 17202. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the nurses and staff at Magnolia's for caring for their Mom over the last 2 ½ years. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 31, 2019
