Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Falling Springs Old German Brethren Church
Chambersburg, PA
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Falling Springs Old German Brethren Church
Chambersburg, PA
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Falling Springs Old German Brethren Church
Chambersburg, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Falling Springs Old German Brethren Church
Chambersburg, PA
Joann Ida Hege


Chambersburg, PA - Joann Ida Hege, age 90, of Chambersburg, passed away in the early morning hours on March 2, 2019 at The Shook Home. Born September 17, 1928 near Dayton, Ohio, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Margaret Hissong Beery. She was married to Marlin Good Hege on Easter Sunday, April 1, 1956. She was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Falling Springs congregation. Surviving are four sons, Steven B. Hege, of Chambersburg, Jamie B. Hege (Joyce) of Chambersburg, Allan B. Hege (India) of Albuquerque, NM, and Douglas B. Hege (Terry) of Chambersburg. Six grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren, 1 sister, Naomi Bauman of Pasco, WA, 1 brother, James Beery (Betty) of Nappanee, IN, 3 sisters-in-law, Miriam Beery, Ruth Beery, Virginia Hege, 1 brother-in-law, Charles Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband on August 19, 2013, 2 daughters-in-law, Glynette Hege, and Tina Hege, 1 sister, Ruth Ritter, 2 brothers, William and Paul, 4 brothers-in-law, Jay Lehman, Philip Ritter, Eugene Hege, Jay Bauman, and 1 sister-in-law, Evelyn Martin. Funeral services will be held at the Falling Springs Old German Brethren Church, Chambersburg, PA on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 10 AM with the Home Brethren officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday, March 4, 2019, from 2-4pm and 6-8 pm and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Quincy, PA. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg, PA.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 4, 2019
