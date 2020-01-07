|
|
Joann Nozzi
Chambersburg - Joann Marie Nozzi, 80, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away January 6, 2020 at her home. She was born on April 26, 1939 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to David and Kathleen (Rice) Spoonhour. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, reading, especially her Bible, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her two children; James (husband of Stacey) Nozzi of Fayetteville and Jill (wife of John) Kilgore of Virginville, PA, two step-children; Rick Nozzi of Chambersburg and Vick Nozzi of Florida. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Nozzi in 2008, and a son John Nozzi. She is also survived by a sister Janice Long of Chambersburg and an adopted sister Gloria Puchalski, two brothers, David Spoonhour of Fayetteville, and Mark Spoonhour of Florida. She is survived by a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday Jan. 10th at 11:00 AM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, 725 Norland Ave., Chambersburg with the Rev. John H. Kratz officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Lincoln Cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 750 Norland Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020