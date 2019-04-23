Services
Memorial Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
320 Philadelphia Ave.
Chambersburg, PA
Fayetteville - Joanne L. "Jo" Hassler, age 68 of Fayetteville, PA, peacefully passed away in the company of her daughters on April 19, 2019, at her home of 33 years. She is the daughter of the late Irene Grabowski and the late Bernard V. Grabowski, Sr. of Baltimore, MD.

Jo worked for the Washington County Public Schools for 30 years retiring in 2013. She was a member of the National Rifle Association (NRA). She was an active member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church serving on the Finance Committee, Collections Counting Team, Decorating Committee and past treasurer of the St. Vincent DePaul Ministry.

Daughters Kari Hassler of Rockville, MD and Stacie Hassler of London, England survive her. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Hassler on March 24, 2018, and her brother Bernard V. Grabowski, Jr.

A Memorial Mass will be offered on April 29th at 11:00 am at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA, celebrated by the Very Rev. Fr. Luis Rodriguez. Inurnment will be at Corpus Christi Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to , stjude.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on Jo's Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 23, 2019
