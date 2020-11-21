Joanne R. Wagner
Chambersburg - Joanne R. Peterson Wagner, 84, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born on April 7, 1936 in Nossville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Thelma Love Peterson.
Joanne worked for the former Chambersburg Telephone Company and then retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue. Some of her hobbies and interests included reading, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Marlin O. Wagner, whom she married on May 21, 1955; three children, Brett (Dawn) Wagner, Stacie Smith, and Vicki Wagner; one brother, Gerald (Betty) Peterson, all of Chambersburg; five grandchildren, Angela (Joshua) Whitmoyer, Ryan (Jami) Wagner, Brittany (Jeff) Hoke, Jennifer Smith, and Kristi (Steven) Crawford; and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother, Lavan Peterson and a great granddaughter, Amara Hoke.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road Chambersburg. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Parklawns Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
