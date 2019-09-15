|
Johanna M. Grove
Spring Run, PA - Johanna M. Grove, 55, of Spring Run, PA, passed away unexpectedly on September 12, 2019, while returning to New York after a cruise with her husband, Chuck. Born September 2, 1964 in Ft. Belvoir, VA, she was the daughter of the late Dillon Wayne Frisby and Joyce Anne Spicer Frisby.
Johanna was a graduate of Falls Church High School in Falls Church, VA. She was employed as a Disaster Preparedness Planner at George Mason University until her retirement. She was a founding member of the Path Valley Historical Society and a member of Upper Path Valley Presbyterian Church where she served as a Trustee and a Mission Outreach Committee Member.
On December 11, 2004, Johanna married her husband Charles A. Grove. In addition to her husband, Johanna is survived by two step-sons, Andrew Grove of Shirleysburg, PA and Bruce Grove of Ellsworth AFB, SD.
A memorial service to celebrate Johanna's life will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Upper Path Valley Presbyterian Church, 16950 Main Street, Spring Run, PA 17262 with Rev. Dr. Meagan Boozer officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg. Condolences may be shared at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 15, 2019