John A. Bonitz
Shippensburg - John A. Bonitz, 91, of Shippensburg, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born Tuesday, January 3, 1928 in Baker-Whitely, PA, he was a son of the late Antonio and Giovina Dicamille Bonitz.
John was a 1946 graduate of Windber High School. He served in the United States Air Force from 1946 until 1949, where he was stationed at Wheeler Air Field in Hawaii. John was a 1954 graduate of the Shippensburg University where he received his Master's degree in education.
John started his working career in a one room school house called the State Road School, Newville, where he was the last teacher there and taught grades one through eight. He later became an elementary school principal at the Shippensburg and Big Spring School Districts.
He was a member of Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church, Shippensburg, where he was very active and served as an usher. John was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #12551, 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Assembly #924, and the Shippensburg Lions Club. He was a life member of the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion Post # 223, and a member of the Durff-Kuhn VFW Post # 6168. He also was a member of the AMVETS # 224, Chambersburg, and AARP, and served on the Shippensburg Borough Council.
Surviving are three sons, Richard J. (Vickie L.) Bonitz, Edward A. (Donna) Bonitz, and John S. Bonitz, all of Shippensburg; four grandchildren, Lauren Stump, Mechanicsburg, Cassie (Rocky) Poullath, Gainesville, VA, Anthony Bonitz, Shepherdstown, WV, and Jacklyn Bonitz, York; three great grandchildren, Charlotte Poullath, Clara Poullath, both of Gainesville, VA, and Alan Stump, Mechanicsburg; and one sister, Olivia Slovensky, Johnstown, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Helen L. Brzana Bonitz who died August 21, 1991; also five brothers; and one sister.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church, with Father Dwight D. Schlaline as Celebrant. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Oscar M. Hykes American Legion # 223 Minutemen. A viewing will be held Thursday, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc., with a rosary service being held at 7:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Visitation Catholic Church, 305 North Prince Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 13, 2019