John A. Hawbaker
Chambersburg - John A. "Jack" Hawbaker, 75, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, September 15, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born on September 27, 1943 in Lebanon, PA, he was a son of the late Lester A. and Pauline Snell Hawbaker.
A 1961 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School, Jack worked for James River Corporation for 37+ years, and then Frey Communications for 10 years before retiring. He was a member of the St. Thomas Sportsmen's Association and the Burt J. Asper American Legion Post 46. Some of his hobbies included shooting, hunting, collecting guns, Mopar cars, napping, and making others laugh. It was also not uncommon to find Jack attempting to make Cathy jealous by flirting with the ladies, but to no avail.
Jack is survived by his dear wife of 56 years, Cathy Pine Hawbaker, whom he married on January 4, 1963; three children, Tammi (Kevin) Reasner of Chambersburg, Tim (Beth) Hawbaker of Medina, OH, and Tracy (Chris) Haluck of Chambersburg; one sister, Judith (John) Findon of Chambersburg, and brother-in-law Darrel Aulds of Hilton Head, SC. He will also be eternally loved and missed by his six grandchildren, Jesse Reasner, Miranda and Rebekah Hawbaker, Timothy, Steven, and Makenzie Haluck, and one great granddaughter, JayLynn Reasner. He was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Aulds.
A memorial service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 20, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, with Rev. Kibreab "K.B." Gudeta officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter 5051 Letterkenny Road West Chambersburg, PA 17201-8706. Condolences and memories may be shared at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 18, 2019