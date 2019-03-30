|
John A. "Jack" Hoctor
Chambersburg - John A. "Jack" Hoctor, 80, of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully at his home on March 27, 2019. Born September 28, 1938 in Detroit, MI, he was the son of the late John E. and Katherine McLaughlin Hoctor.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, Jack served honorably from 1956 - 59. He was employed as an engineer with IBM for 30 years until his retirement in 1998. He was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a loyal friend of Bill W. for 35 years. Jack was an avid eBayer, conversationalist and blogger.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Virginia "Ginny" Dooly Hoctor; three children, John Hoctor (wife Sandi) of Downingtown, PA, Thomas Hoctor (wife Kimberly) of Oak Harbor, WA, and Patricia Collins (husband William) of Frederick, MD; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a large circle of supportive and caring friends and neighbors. Jack was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth Mary Hoctor; granddaughter, Mary Cabrera; and sister, Mary Jane Shanks.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353. Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro will preside. Following the service, military honors will be provided by the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Franklin County, 2257 McDowell Road, St. Thomas, PA 17252, or to St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church at the above address. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 30, 2019