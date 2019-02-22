|
|
John Arthur Pensinger
Chambersburg - John Arthur Pensinger, 35, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Born December 20, 1983 in Carlisle, he was a son of Christine M. Cressler Pensinger of Chambersburg and the late George H. Pensinger who preceded him in death on January 10, 2016. John was a 2002 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School and went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Cyber Security from Central Penn College and a Master's Degree in IT Project Management from Harrisburg University. He was confirmed at St. John's United Church of Christ and had played in the youth band. John loved off-roading and working on his 4Runner. His other hobbies included skiing and mountain biking.
In addition to his mother, Christine, he is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Hornbaker and husband Jordan; his brother, Matthew T. Pensinger; and two nephews, Jaden and Carter Hornbaker, all of Chambersburg.
A memorial service to celebrate John's life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1811 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg, PA. Rev. Caroline Saxton will officiate. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church's fellowship hall.
Contributions in John's memory may be made to a .
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 22, 2019