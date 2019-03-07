|
John Brake
Formerly of Mercersburg - John C. Brake, loving husband, father, grandfather, and loyal friend, passed away on February 28, 2019 at Menno Haven Nursing Home.
John was born in Chambersburg Hospital January 1, 1932 and was the son of the late Jacob L. and Esther Stuff Brake.
He spent most of his life in the Lemasters/Mercersburg area on the family farm. He graduated from Lemasters High School, a member of the Class of 1950. In 1954 John obtained a B.S. degree in Business Education from Shippensburg College, married and entered the U.S. Army. He was based in Oberursel, Germany with the 513th Military Intelligence Group.
John taught in the Tuscarora School District at James Buchanan High School for 25 years. He also ran a dairy farm with his brother. Teaching and farming were his occupations, but what he enjoyed most was serving the residents of Peters Township as supervisor for 43 years. John was a lifelong member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church of Upton, PA serving as church treasurer for over 40 years. He was a dedicated member of the Franklin County Farm Bureau. He was also a member of Mt. Pisgah Lodge No. 443 of Greencastle, PA., the Continental Commandry No. 56, American Legion Post 517, and Knights Templar.
He is survived by his wife of over 64 years, Jean Anderson Brake, daughters Barbara Petroske of Norristown, PA and Kristal (Paul) Grush of Grabill, IN and six grandchildren: Katrina Petroske of Raleigh, NC, Kristin Petroske of Norristown, PA, and Jennifer Grush, Michelle Grush, John Grush and Megan Grush of Grabill, IN. Also surviving are his brother Edward (Rhoda) Brake of Mercersburg, PA and sister Sara (James) Miller of Grayslake, IL, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law Paul Petroske.
An evening of visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Lininger-Fries Funeral Home, Mercersburg, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 10:30 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Upton, PA with Pastor Alan Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, St. Thomas, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 8835 Lemar Road, Greencastle, PA 17225 or SpiriTrust Lutheran Foundation, 2735 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Lamp Post at Menno Haven for the compassionate care given to John during the final months of his life.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 7, 2019